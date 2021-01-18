Other News Experts share experience in skilled workforce recruitment at ManpowerGroup’s seminar By Minh Tuan Monday, Jan 18, 2021,18:20 (GMT+7) Experts share experience in skilled workforce recruitment at ManpowerGroup’s seminarBy Minh Tuan Nguyen Thu Trang, Country Head of Permanent Recruitment and Consulting Services at ManpowerGroup Vietnam, speaks at the seminar – PHOTO: MANPOWERGROUP VIETNAM HCMC – Human resource experts and business owners shared their experience in recruiting highly skilled workforce at a seminar jointly held by ManpowerGroup Vietnam and the French-Vietnamese School of Management on January 16. According to ManpowerGroup, the war for talent has never cooled down, especially in the uncertain business environment. Talent that can adapt to the fast development of digital and technological transformation is increasingly difficult to find. Given the recovery signals of the domestic economy, the recruitment market in Vietnam is gradually warming up with increasingly positive recruitment demand, especially for highly skilled workforce. With practical sharing and case studies from leading experts, the “Winning the War for Talent in Uncertain Times” seminar enabled participants to learn more about how businesses attract and retain talent in an uncertain future and competitive labor markets. “The Future for Workers, By Workers: Making the Next Normal Better for All”, the latest survey… Read full this story

