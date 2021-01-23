Tourism Experts predict positive outlook for Vietnam’s tourism in 2021 The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 23, 2021,08:22 (GMT+7) Experts predict positive outlook for Vietnam’s tourism in 2021The Saigon Times Experts at the “What’s Next for Vietnam Tourism? Challenges and Opportunities 2021 and Beyond” roundtable at RMIT University Vietnam’s Southern Campus in District 7, HCMC, on January 20 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER HCMC – International and tourism industry leaders predicted a positive outlook for Vietnam’s tourism in 2021 and beyond when they discussed how to prepare the country to become a leading tourism destination after the Covid-19 pandemic at a roundtable at RMIT University Vietnam’s Southern Campus on January 20. The experts proposed upcoming tasks that included investing in domestic travel, new tourism products, high-quality human resources, digitalization in tourism and infrastructure to help the country shine on both the local and international stages. “I am certain that Vietnam will become one of the leading tourism destinations, not just in Southeast Asia but in the world,” said RMIT Tourism and Hospitality Management Senior Lecturer and Research Cluster Lead Dr Nuno Ribeiro. “We are already seeing the positive signs of these efforts with a very dynamic domestic tourism market, and the Government’s initiatives have been… Read full this story

Experts predict positive outlook for Vietnam’s tourism in 2021 have 294 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.