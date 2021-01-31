Experts hail Việt Nam’s achievements in renewal process

Professor Carl Thayer from the New South Wales University at an interview with Vietnam News Agency reporters. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Minh HÀ NỘI — The breakthroughs and achievements Việt Nam has obtained after 35 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) and five years of implementing the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution haven’t only brought the country rapid development but have also significantly contributed to enhancing the reputation and role of Việt Nam in the international arena, according to experts. Việt Nam’s achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) have become more prominent and meaningful as the world is experiencing many changes, they said. Professor Carlyle Thayer from the New South Wales University said the 13th National Congress of CPV, running from January 25 to February 1, was very important in deciding socio-economic development plans. Professor Thayer said that last year Việt Nam succeeded in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, giving it a solid foundation for developing a recovery plan. Factors for the success included quick, decisive and consistent action by the Vietnamese Government to minimise the impact of the pandemic by protecting the population by closing borders, implementing quarantine measures, wearing masks and social distancing. Providing daily transparent information… Read full this story

