Infrastructure Expansion proposed for Phap Van-Cau Gie expy The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,13:23 (GMT+7) Expansion proposed for Phap Van-Cau Gie expyThe Saigon Times Vehicles travel on the Phap Van-Cau Gie expressway. BOT Phap Van-Cau Gie JSC has proposed expanding the Phap Van-Cau Gie expressway in Hanoi City from six to eight or 10 lanes – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – BOT Phap Van-Cau Gie JSC has proposed expanding the Phap Van-Cau Gie expressway in Hanoi City from six to eight or 10 lanes under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) format. Pham Van Khoi, general director of the firm, said that the six-lane expressway was designed to reach a maximum 92,000 passenger car units (PCU) daily. However, the daily number of vehicles on the expressway in 2020 reached over 100,000 PCU. If the expressway is not expanded, traffic jams would worsen, especially on holidays, Khoi said. The expansion of the Phap Van-Cau Gie expressway is necessary and can bring about many advantages due to its positive revenue in terms of the financial plan, he added. Khoi, however, said that in line with prevailing regulations, expanding the expressway goes against the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution 437. Under the resolution, BOT does not apply to projects that… Read full this story

