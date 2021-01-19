Exhibition on marine sovereignty comes to Bac Kan province

The exhibition, opened on December 29 by the Ministry of Information and Communications, features many documents, objects and nearly 100 maps, which were collected and publicized by domestic and foreign researchers. At the exhibition. Photo: VNA The exhibits include copies of documents written in Chinese, Nom (a Chinese-like of Vietnam), Vietnamese and French issued by Vietnam’s feudal regime and the French administration the Indochina from the 17th to the early 20th centuries. They confirm Vietnam’s establishment and exercise of sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos. Copies of administrative documents issued by the Republic of Vietnam’s administration in the south of the country between 1954 and 1975, and by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam since 1975 also affirm Vietnam’s administrative management and exercise and protection of sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa and some other sea areas. Among the items on display are publications compiled and published by some western countries from the 18th to the 19th centuries which relate to Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Bac Kan provincial People’s Committee Pham Duy Hung said the 5-day exhibition is an important communication activity helping to raise… Read full this story

