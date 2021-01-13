EVFTA – impetus for intensifying Vietnam-Germany trade ties

Vietnam and Germany virtually host the first meeting of a joint committee for economic cooperation on January 12. (Photo: VNA) Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and German Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier co-chaired the first meeting of the joint committee for economic cooperation between the two countries which took place virtually on January 12. The Vietnam-Germany joint committee for economic cooperation was established to identify possible areas for enhanced cooperation and remove obstacles for companies from the respective host country, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWI) said in a press release. In addition to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting focused its discussions on trade and industry, energy, vocation training and recruitment of skilled workers. Speaking at the event, Altmaier said Vietnam and Germany has long been linked by a close and strong partnership which both sides want to further advance through the meeting. The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force in August last year has provided significant impetus for intensifying the bilateral trade relations, he noted. He further emphasised that the exchange between the two countries are more important than ever in the current… Read full this story

