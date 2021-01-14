Millions of US dollars in taxes have been collected from individuals and companies doing business online, photo Le Toan The management and tax collection from online business activities by individuals and companies on Facebook, Google, and e-commerce platforms is to be tightened by authorities, with the Ministry of Finance’s General Department of Taxation (GDT) leading the charge. Dang Ngoc Minh, deputy director general of the GDT, said that the authority is looking to strengthen tax collection from both vendors and cross-border platforms. “A lot of measures have been proposed to build the policy framework and introduce punishments for violations, along with cooperating with commercial banks to control the money flows leaving and entering Vietnam,” said Minh. The authorities are currently building mechanisms to first identify individuals and organisations that are intentionally dodging their tax obligations, then trace their operations and collect the arrears. “Although their tricks are sophisticated, their business can always be traced through the systems where they operate. Taxation authorities can collaborate with others to find proof for tax collection,” reaffirmed Minh. However, the legal framework is incomplete when it comes to e-payments, cryptocurrency payments, and managing cross-border platforms. “The tax authority will accelerate work to fill in… Read full this story

End of the game nigh for online tax dodgers have 286 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.