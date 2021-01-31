In the News E-commerce management law: Problems remain By Truong Trong Hieu(*) Sunday, Jan 31, 2021,18:44 (GMT+7) E-commerce management law: Problems remainBy Truong Trong Hieu(*) The draft decree views e-commerce service supply as a sector in which foreign participation is subject to conditions, it offers market access requirements. However, such requirements are sometimes debatable – PHOTO: THANH HOA E-commerce is a heated issue during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its importance is underscored by the draft amendments to Decree 52/2013/ND-CP unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Apart from technical amendments, there are two important issues—the supply of platforms and e-commerce activities across borders by foreign entities. Ride hailing services The definition of e-commerce is supplemented. Clause 2 of Article 24 of Decree 24 indirectly mentions this type of services, but the amendments will offer more clarity via Clause 16 of Article 3, which holds that e-commerce refers to commercial activities in which individuals and organizations set up e-commerce websites to provide a platform for other individuals and organizations to promote business, sell goods or provide services. Many platform service providers, including controversial ride hailing services, fall under this category. However, the debate may continue simmering as the second part of the definition states that… Read full this story

