E-commerce can take Vietnamese farm products to global market: workshop

Farm produce is one of the commodity groups that have seen robust sales growth on e-commerce platforms. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverages and agricultural products businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a workshop heard in HCM City recently. Food and beverages and agricultural products are commodity groups that have enjoyed robust growth through e-commerce platforms, with both of them expected to see further development. Speaking at the workshop by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), Trần Phú Lữ, its deputy director, said amid the unpredictability in global trade due to the pandemic, online exports are not only one of the most effective and fastest ways for businesses to access all markets but also inevitable. E-commerce has become a new trend globally, with Việt Nam’s e-commerce growing at over 30 per cent annually in recent years to around US$3 billion, he said. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought both challenges and opportunities to businesses as they strive to promote sales via online platforms. He advised businesses to take advantage of… Read full this story

