Drawing book presents message on understanding and tolerance in fighting COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — A book featuring more than 100 drawings about mutual understanding, tolerance and inclusion in the fight against COVID-19 was released on Thursday by UNICEF and the Ministry of Health (MOH). A drawing in the book ‘Kindness is Contagious’. Produced by the UNICEF and Nhã Nam Publishing and Communication Company, the publication, Kindness is Contagious, features 106 artworks from children and young people who participated in an online drawing challenge. In May 2020, UNICEF worked with the Ministry of Health to launch a campaign named ‘Kindness is Contagious’ to call on adolescents and young people to show solidarity for their community by promoting mutual understanding, tolerance, inclusion and by sharing innovative and creative solutions in the fight against COVID-19. A drawing in the book ‘Kindness is Contagious’. In three months of campaign, from May to July 2020, the messages reached more than 65 million people in Việt Nam and 2 million people engaged with overwhelmingly positive feedback. Several young Vietnamese artists lent their voices to the campaign including indie band Ngọt, singer Min, fashion influencer Châu Bùi, and painter Tamypu. The book is the result of one of the campaign’s activities mobilising social media followers to show their creativity… Read full this story

