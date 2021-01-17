Drastic measures urged to curb rise in plastic usage (shutterstock) Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan said at the SEA of Solutions 2020 event in Hanoi that ASEAN nations currently face harsh impacts of climate change and marine waste, especially plastics. According to Ngan, the government has focused more attention on the issue in recent times, as illustrated with Decision No.1746/QD-TTg in 2019 on promulgation of the National Action Plan for marine plastic waste management until 2030. By 2025, Vietnam has set a target of 50 per cent reduction of plastic waste entering the sea and ocean areas, while a goal has been set for 80 per cent of coastal areas, tourist attractions, tourist accommodation, and other tourist service establishments to refrain from use of disposable plastic products and persistent plastic bags in the same timeframe. SEA of Solutions is an annual event covering the debate on plastic pollution, convened by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia, through the SEA Circular project supported by the Swedish government. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused new and extraordinary challenges, threatening public health, the economy, and the environment. Efforts to preserve… Read full this story

