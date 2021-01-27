Việt Nam aims to become a socialist-oriented developed nation by mid-21st centuryCongratulations come pouring in for 13th National Party CongressParty Congress to create new development momentum for Việt Nam: Chinese ambassadorFormer Youth Union leader sets an outstanding example13th National Party Congress – milestone of Party, nation: Politburo member Trần Thanh Mẫn, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee’s presentation at the 13th National Congress focuses on promoting national solidarity, strength and boosting the performance of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other socio-political organisations. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A discussion regarding draft documents on Party building and national development took place under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Wednesday as part of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress. Participants focused on debating and analysing a series of contents including promoting national solidarity and boosting the performance of the Viet Nam Fatherland Front and other socio-politic organisations; consolidating national defence and building a revolutionary, regular, professional and modern people’s army; improving judicial reform and developing a modern national finance system serving sustainable growth. Renewing the Party’s mass mobilisation, and turning Hà Nội into a hub of culture, science, education, economy, and international transactions, were among other discussions. Addressing the congress,… Read full this story

Draft documents on Party building and national development debated at 13th Congress have 352 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.