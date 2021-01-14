Harvested cát chu mangoes in Đồng Tháp Province’s Cao Lãnh City. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Văn Trí ĐỒNG THÁP — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp is cultivating mangoes under good agricultural practices (GAP) standards and developing linkages among stakeholders to secure outlets and improve fruit value. The province, which is the largest mango producer in the delta, has applied advanced farming techniques and made products from fresh mangoes for domestic consumption and export. The province has more than 9,000ha of mango, mostly in Cao Lãnh District and Cao Lãnh City. Of its total mango growing area, the Hòa Lộc variety accounts for 70 per cent and Cát Chu variety 20 per cent. The two varieties are speciality mangoes in high demand by consumers. Nguyễn Phước Thiện, director of the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the province ensured a stable supply of quality mango sources for processing mango products for export. The province has 4,533ha of mango granted production unit codes for export to China and 376ha granted production unit codes for export to the US, Canada and Russia. Code-granted mango growing areas have a minimum area of 10ha each, grow only mango variety, and grow the fruit under Vietnamese good agricultural practices (VietGAP) standards or other equivalent… Read full this story

Đồng Tháp produces high-quality mangoes to meet export requirements have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.