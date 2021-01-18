Dong Nai IPs attract $226m FDI in new year

Workers at a factory in Dong Nai Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Industrial parks in the south-eastern province of Dong Nai attracted foreign direct investment of more than US$226 million in 11 projects in the first 10 days of the new year, according to the provincial Industrial Zones Authority. Three new projects accounted for $190 million with the other eight being existing projects that added $36 million to their investment. The FDI investment in the province’s IPs hit a record high in the past five years in the first days of the year, the authority announced. All the investors are committed to bringing in the money this quarter and getting their projects on stream by the end of this year or next year. The largest investment include $100 million by South Korea’s Hansol Electronics at the Ho Nai Industrial Park to manufacture and assemble liquid crystal display (LCD) modules and assemble printed circuit boards. Another large project, worth $60 million, is for manufacturing high-quality packaging by Japan’s Ojitex at the Loc An – Binh Son Industrial Park. The two investors had other projects in Viet Nam and invested in the new ones to expand production, Pham Van Cuong, deputy head of… Read full this story
