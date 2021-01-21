Documentary highlights plight of abused animals

Elizabeth Homfray, founder of Laws for Paws Vietnam (right) and Dr. Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa (centre) examine a cat at the Saigon Pet Veterinary Clinic. Photo Louis Corallo Paul Kennedy An award-winning English filmmaker has made a documentary highlighting the plight of abused and unwanted animals in Việt Nam. Louis Corallo, 35, has produced Laws for Paws Vietnam, a 30-minute film focusing on the efforts of animal lovers in HCM City and the work they do to save neglected dogs and cats. The documentary premieres on Monday during a fundraising event at the Soma Art Centre in HCM City. Louis, who has made movies, documentaries and music videos during five years living in Việt Nam, had the idea for this latest feature not long after arriving in the country. “At that time, I was new to the culture and so, therefore, came across a lot of new things, both good and bad,” he said. After encountering a badly injured dog during his early days in Việt Nam, Louis began to take a serious interest in animal welfare, and a seed was planted to bring the plight of the abused animals to the big screen. “It was the worst thing I had ever seen up until… Read full this story

