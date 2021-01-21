Diplomacy helps raise Việt Nam’s position in international arena: veteran diplomat

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Việt Nam to the Republic of India Phạm Sanh Châu. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Lê Ahead of the 13th National Party Congress, Ambassador of Việt Nam to India Phạm Sanh Châu, a delegate at the congress, speaks with the Vietnam News Agency about foreign affairs achievements in the past five years. How has the foreign affairs sector fared in implementing the Resolution of the Party’s 12th Congress and 12th Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Resolution in 2016-20? Over the past five years, foreign relations have made outstanding achievements, helping consolidate national security, creating favourable conditions for economic development and enhancing the country’s status in the international arena. The Party’s 12th Congress in January 2016 identified three main missions for the country’s diplomacy. One is to maintain a peaceful and stable environment, make the most of external resources for national development and improve people’s lives. The second is the resolute and persistent struggle to firmly defend the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Fatherland, protect the Party, the State, the people and the socialist regime. The third is to enhance the country’s position and prestige while contributing to the cause of peace, national independence, democracy and social… Read full this story

