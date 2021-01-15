Delegates to National Party Congress to be tested for COVID-19

All delegates to the 13th National Party Congress will be tested for COVID-19 twice from January 18-23. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — All delegates at the 13th National Party Congress will be tested for COVID-19 twice from January 18-23, Director of the Hà Nội municipal Health Department Nguyễn Khắc Hiền said during an online meeting on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Chu Xuân Dũng. Ha Noi has gone 150 consecutive days without new local transmissions of the coronavirus and districts and communes have enhanced inspection and punished those who violated regulations on pandemic prevention and control, Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Hoàng Đức Hạnh said. Vice Commander of the Hà Nội Capital High Command Maj. Gen. Đỗ Thái Sơn expressed his concern over the complex developments of illegal entries into the country in recent times, asking the city to direct units to review concentrated quarantine facilities. The Việt Nam Fatherland Front chapters, mass organisations and residential areas were also urged to promptly discover illegal entries as the Lunar New Year is drawing near. Concluding the event, Dũng warned of the high risk of virus resurgence in the… Read full this story

