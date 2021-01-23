Last year, the press agencies fully grasped all situations in the area as well as the primary objectives of MR7 such as training missions, maintaining combat readiness, mass mobilization, building a defensive area, and military enrollment. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia speaking at the event Accordingly, many press agencies have implemented special columns to effectively disseminate activities of the military region with a large number of press articles as well as reports. Addressing the event, General Nghia spoke highly of the event that showed the concern of the MR7’s High Command for press agencies. He also acknowledged the importance of these agencies in building a firmer army and all-people defense posture. The General asked the military press agencies to continue their dissemination work to promote the beautiful images of Uncle Ho’s soldiers in all fields. He also asked the Southern agencies to raise their professionalism and work closely with other press agencies to fulfill their dissemination mission. Translated by Minh Anh
- James Fowler’s verdict on Sunderland’s season so far, defensive improvements and working with Jack Ross
- Turkey’s defense, aerospace industry exports to hit $2 bln in 2018
- Greece, Russia discuss Tsipras' Moscow visit, security in region
- Stephen Lukasik, Who Pushed Tech in National Defense, Dies at 88
- Stephen Lukasik, 88, Who Pushed Tech in National Defense, Is Dead
- Turkey to produce long-range air defense missiles, Erdogan says
- Top Secret Russian Unit Seeks to Destabilize Europe, Security Officials Say
- Armenia’s Pashinyan finds himself on the precipice of securing a change mandate
- Armenia’s Pashinyan edging closer to securing a much needed change mandate
- Deputy Mayor insists Primark must pay for security around burnt-out Bank Buildings
Defense-security dissemination work to be boosted have 270 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.