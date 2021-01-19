Defense leader inspects military hospital

The leadership of the hospital reported their task accomplishment over the past time to the Deputy Defense Minister, including construction investment projects and procurement of supplies and medical equipment. The Traumatology and Orthopedics Hospital with its capacity of 500 beds started its operation in December of last year, meeting the needs of patients for high-quality healthcare. Meanwhile, the construction of a 1,000-bed general hospital has been completed, and all assorted projects are expected to be completed in September of next year. At the meeting In addition, the hospital’s leaders also informed the missions of other subprojects, including the Center for Logistics and Technical Services, garden as well as its management and remaining land use. Regarding the implementation of the hospital’s main mission, over the first nine months of this year, the hospital has made great efforts to improve the quality of its medical examination and treatment of patients while taking COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Its efforts have been highly appreciated by local military units, authorities and people. Speaking at the event, Gen. Don highly praised the great efforts of the leaders, medical workers, and doctors of the hospital. He also hailed the efforts of the agencies and units involved… Read full this story

