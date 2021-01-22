Decorations set up to welcome 13th National Party Congress

Nguyễn Chí Thanh Street in Hà Nội is decked out in flags to prepare for the 13th National Party Congress. — VNS Photo Trương Vị HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has been decorated with national flags, flowers, banners and posters to mark the 13th National Party Congress. One of the most important events in the country, the 13th National Party Congress will take place from January 25 to February 2. A large panel is placed on Trần Duy Hưng Street in Hà Nội, welcoming the upcoming National Party Congress. — VNS Photo Trương Vị According to vice-chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chử Xuân Dũng, decorations and preparations for the event are complete in all districts, major locations, streets, and at the headquarters of centrally-run and Hà Nội agencies. National flags are also seen flying on buildings and houses in the city from January 15 to February 14. The city has also completed the lighting decoration on 11 roads and installed architectural lights to decorate the overpass on Ring Road 3. A decoration is placed in front of the National Convention Centre where the 13th National Party Congress is organised. — VNS Photo Trương Vị Before, during, and after the congress, thousands… Read full this story

