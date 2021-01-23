Tourism Danang receives MICE tour group of 700 guests By Nhan Tam Saturday, Jan 23, 2021,17:37 (GMT+7) Danang receives MICE tour group of 700 guestsBy Nhan Tam A group of guests from R&B Vietnam is seen at the Danang International Airport on January 22 – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – The Danang City Department of Tourism on January 22 welcomed a group of 700 employees from R&B Vietnam Co. (Hanoi), who will join the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tour organized by the Danasea Tourism Joint Stock Company and Pho Viet Tourist and Service Co. According to Danasea, R&B Vietnam decided to organize its year-end trip to Danang City to create new energy among its staff members. The party will take place at the Sheraton Grand Danang Resort. For three days in Danang, they will visit some famous destinations such as the Ba Na Hills, the Marble Mounts, the Son Tra Peninsula and the ancient town of Hoi An. Le Thi Hong Suong, General Director of Danasea, believes that Danang is a good choice for MICE tours. Her company will bring more guests to the central city. Danang has become the right destination for large MICE groups as it offers high quality services… Read full this story

