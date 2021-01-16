Dalat finally to introduce traffic lights to ease rising congestion

Authorities in Lam Dong Province are planning to set up traffic lights in the tourist city of Dalat in an attempt to resolve traffic jams. Traffic congestion on Tran Phu Street in Dalat City Dalat has been known as the only city in Vietnam that does not have traffic lights. However, with rising congestion facing the central highlands tourist city recently, authorities have considered installing traffic lights to cope with the situation. Chairman of Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, Tran Van Hiep, has just asked the local Construction Department to seek opinions from local people, transportation experts, and relevant departments and agencies on the installation of traffic lights at some areas with high-density traffic. According to some transportation experts, Da Lat was previously planned to become a tourist city with low population density. The narrow streets in the city were built along many hills and mountains. At present, the city’s population has reached some 250,000, and each year it receives between 4-6 million visitors. Many streets and roads in the city including Tran Phu, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Phan Dinh Phung, and Hai Ba Trung have become overloaded with constant traffic jams. At the Dalat Flower Garden… Read full this story

