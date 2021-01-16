Daewoo E&C LILAMA opposes unfair contractor selection for Quang Trach 1 power plant

Joint venture Daewoo E&C LILAMA has submitted a complaint against unfair treatment by Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant (Photo: The area is part of the planned site for the project, Source:VOV) Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant is invested by Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Power Project Management Board No.2 (EVNPMB2) is the representative of the investor. According to the joint venture, the investor excluded it from the selection of the 15th EPC 15contract package and the technical appraisal for failing to meet the financial potential requirements and to submit a list of sub-contractors. However, since 2016, the joint venture has been reporting consecutive profits and numerous international organisations including Moody’s and Fitch Rating recognised its capacity to implement the financial commitment. In addition, LILAMA has extensive experience in implementing industrial projects, especially thermal power plants. After receiving the document from the joint venture, standing prime minister Truong Hoa Binh assigned the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises to cooperate with the ministries of Planning and Investment, Industry and Trade, Finance, and Construction to clarify the issue and propose solutions to the prime minister by February. “It is necessary to ensure transparency in selecting contractors for… Read full this story

