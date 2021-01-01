Criminal proceedings started against COVID-19 border jumper

Hospital of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease in Vĩnh Long Province where patient 1440 is treated. — Photo: vov.vn HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Agency of Vĩnh Long Province Police has initiated criminal proceedings against a man who illegally entered Việt Nam and then tested positive for the coronavirus on December 26. He is accused of spreading contagious diseases to other persons in accordance with Article 240 of Penal Code. According to the investigation agency, COVID-19 Patient 1440, whose name was given as L.T.T, entered Việt Nam from Cambodia via a trail in An Giang Province’s An Phú District on December 24. After he returned home to Vĩnh Long, T’s family informed local authorities who sent him to a quarantine centre and took a sample for testing. The result showed he was positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on December 26. The provincial Police Department worked with the police departments of Đồng Tháp and Sóc Trăng provinces and Cần Thơ City and HCM City to trace people who had close contact with the patient. Patient 1440 entered Việt Nam illegally with five other people, three of whom have since tested positive for the coronavirus. All the patients have been quarantined, and close contacts with… Read full this story

