Coral saviours battle to turn the tide

By Công Thành BACK TO LIFE: Lê Chiến checks on newly-planted coral off the shores of Đà Nẵng’s Sơn Trà Peninsula. SaSa volunteers have been busy replanting coral along a damaged stretch of reef. Photo courtesy the SaSa team Members of volunteer ocean animal rescue team SaSa can spend as long as eight hours underwater at a time replanting coral off Sơn Trà Peninsula in Đà Nẵng. Efforts to revive the local coral population on a 1.2-sq.km patch of dying reefs began in 2016. Six members managed to grow 100 to 200 coral branches on the reefs each day, and 1 million coral plugs were used to restore between 100 and 200sq.m of coral in waters to the south of Sơn Trà. “We grafted coral branches on already damaged base coral and cleared away plastic waste and pollutants,” said team leader Lê Chiến. “Free diving allows us to work at depths of 15 to 20 metres.” “The reefs have been damaged by plastic waste and pollutants, and we also clear away fishing nets and other waste.” “Ghost nets” — inadvertently lost overboard by fishermen and drifting around underwater — are a major danger to coral, as is plastic waste…. Read full this story

