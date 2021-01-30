Contacts with new COVID-19 case in HCM City are tested and quarantined

Twenty-seven new community cases of COVID-19 confirmed54 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday eveningNine new community cases on Friday morningLATEST COVID-19 OUTBREAKS: VN should be ready for 30,000 cases, containment in 10 days the goal: Steering Committee84 new community cases and seven more imported A field hospital in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY — A Vietnamese man who had close contact with a relative from Hải Dương Province has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after arriving in HCM City on a flight from Hà Nội on January 28. The man, who has been taken to Củ Chi Field Hospital for quarantine, has a cough, headache, and loss of smell. Health department authorities described him as a “young man” and did not disclose his age. The man, who lives in Hải Dương Province, arrived in HCM City on VN123 flight from Hà Nội’s Nội Bài airport and booked a room at Như Quỳnh Hotel in District 11. The man was planning to attend a wedding in neighbouring Đồng Nai Province. After hearing about his cousin in Hải Dương who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and with whom he had close contact, the man immediately visited the HCM City Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention to make a medical declaration. He was then taken to District 11 Hospital in the city for quarantine where he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. … Read full this story

