Consumer price index (CPI) prediction in 2021

Maybe not even the Lunar New Year will be able to turn the CPI trends around Nine out of 11 categories of goods and services saw a rise in CPI in January. Transportation rose the most by 2.29 per cent under the impact of rising gasoline and oil prices on January 11 and January 26, 2021 (raising the overall CPI by 0.22 per cent). According to Bao Viet Securities (BVSC), the group with the largest weight (food and catering services) increased quite strongly by 0.64 per cent, mainly backed by the increased demand for the upcoming Tet holidays (food was up 0.83 per cent; foodstuff 0.81 per cent, and catering services 0.15 per cent). The remaining groups that rose slightly included garments, hats, and footwear (0.44 per cent), education (0.33 per cent), and beverage and tobacco (0.32 per cent). Meanwhile, housing and construction materials decreased by 2.31 per cent, mainly because provinces and municipalities implemented the Electricity of Vietnam's support package, reducing electricity prices and electricity bills for customers affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to a 16.88 per cent decrease in the retail price of electricity in January, dropping overall CPI by 0.56 per cent.

