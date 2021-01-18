At the groundbreaking ceremony of the project. — VNA/VNS Photo Construction of a wind power project recently started in Nguyen Huan Commune, Dam Doi District, the southern province of Ca Mau on Saturday. Invested by the WTO Construction Trading Joint Stock Corporation, the project’s first phase has total investment capital of more than VND10 trillion (US$432 million), with four wind power plants to be built in coastal communes of Tan Tien and Nguyen Huan in Dam Doi District, and Tam Giang Dong Commune of Nam Can District. These plants, comprising 83 wind turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each, are scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. WTO Construction Trading JSC and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) have signed a power purchase contract for this project. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai highlighted the significance of the project, saying that it will contribute to promoting industrial and tourism development of the locality. — VNS 0

Construction of wind power project begins in Ca Mau have 248 words, post on bizhub.vn at January 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.