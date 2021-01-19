Infrastructure Construction of expy linking Dong Nai and Dalat under consideration By Le Anh Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,07:45 (GMT+7) Construction of expy linking Dong Nai and Dalat under consideration By Le Anh A section of the National Highway 20, currently the only road connecting Dong Nai and Dalat City. The Ministry of Transport is drawing up a prefeasibility study report for the Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway project connecting Dong Nai Province with Lam Dong Province – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The Ministry of Transport is drawing up a prefeasibility study report for the Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway project connecting Dong Nai Province with Lam Dong Province in the 2021-2025 period. The ministry said in Document 72 responding to the Dong Nai voters’ proposal on the investment in the expressway that the Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway would comprise the Dau Giay-Tan Phu, Tan Phu-Bao Loc and Bao Loc-Lien Khuong sections. In 2019, the ministry assigned the Thang Long Project Management Board to conduct prefeasibility studies for the three subprojects to ensure the construction is ready in the five-year period. The Dau Giay-Tan Phu section had earlier been scheduled to be 60 kilometers long and get off the ground in 2019. However, obstacles over funding… Read full this story
