Conference discusses preparation for national election in May

Party General Secretary, President Nguyễn Phú Trọng (centre) and other delegates at the conference. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and to the people’s councils at all levels in the 2021-26 tenure is an opportunity to exercise people’s ownership and to select virtuous, talented representatives of people, Party General Secretary, President Nguyễn Phú Trọng told a national conference on Thursday which discussed measures to ensure security and safety for the upcoming vote on May 23. The conference was chaired by the Politburo and attended by representatives of the National Election Council, NA Standing Committee, Government and the Fatherland Front. The elections will take place at an extremely important time when the whole country is celebrating the success of the 13th National Party Congress, which is a major political event of our Party, our country, our people, said Party chief Trọng. Activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first general election day have left good impressions and been a chance to review outstanding achievements of the Vietnamese NA during the past 14 terms. It also helps the NA, the highest representative body of the people and the most powerful agency in… Read full this story

