Companies collect $17 billion via bond issuance in 2020

In December 2020, there were 98 registrations of bond issue with a total registered value of VNĐ75.35 trillion, 4.2 times higher than the previous month. Photo vietnambiz.vn HÀ NỘI — As many as 277 businesses were involved in bond issuances in 2020, mobilising VNĐ403.5 trillion (US$17.4 billion), via some 2,200 issuance tranches, the Hà Nội Stock Exchange has announced. In December 2020, there were 98 registrations for bond issuance with a total registered value of VNĐ75.35 trillion, 4.2 times higher than the previous month. Of them, there were 47 successful issuances from 35 enterprises, raising VNĐ34.7 trillion, accounting for 45.7 per cent of the total registered value. The banking group was still the largest issuing group in the month, successfully issuing more than VNĐ19 trillion, accounting for 55.13 per cent of the total value of issued bonds. Next was the real estate and construction with proportions of 5.88 per cent and 4.38 per cent, respectively. Other types of businesses accounted for a total of 28.35 per cent of the value of bonds issued in December 2020. — VNS

