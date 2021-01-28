American stand-up comedian JK Hobson, who has performed in Việt Nam since 2017, will perform in the comedy show “Goodbye Rat, Hello Buffalo” at Hard Rock Cafe HCM City on February 7 to celebrate Lunar New Year. File photo from the artist’s Facebook page A comedy show “Goodbye Rat, Hello Buffalo” will be held at Hard Rock Cafe HCM City on February 7 to celebrate Lunar New Year. The performance will feature stand-up comedians JK Hobson, Kelso Dowling and Erick Garcia from the US, who have been popular with Vietnamese audiences for years. The show will be hosted by Niall Mackay. The event will start at 7:30 pm. The venue is at 39 Lê Duẩn Street in District 1. Tickets from VNĐ250,000 - 400,000 can be purchased at forms.gle/mD2usGHH7ffDPcEw5. — VNS
- Spotlight: Festive joy fills Chinese communities celebrating Lunar New Year around globe
- Ethiopia celebrates 2012 New Year in 2019
- Feature: Celebrating Chinese New Year in British Science Museum
- Spotlight: San Francisco Art Museum celebrates Chinese New Year with colorful activities
- People busy buying decorations to greet Lunar New Year in E China's Shandong
- Macao ready for coming tourist flows during Chinese Lunar New Year
- Huge Sand Trucks Deployed in New York For New Year's Eve
- Molly-Mae Hague predicts Tommy Fury will propose on romantic Maldives holiday over New Year
- Mariah Carey Reportedly Has a Plan to Combat Icy New Year's Eve Weather
- Taylor Swift is a sexy Little Mermaid at star-studded New Year's Eve fancy dress party
Comedy show celebrates Lunar New Year have 237 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.