Cold spells blanket northern Vietnam’s mountains in rarely seen frost

As frost and light snow descent on mountaintops across northern Vietnam, tourists nationwide are heading north to catch a glimpse of the rare wintry weather. Frost covered peaks towering over the O Quy Ho Pass in Lao Cai Province's Sa Pa Town as temperatures in the locale dropped to minus one degree on Monday morning. As the day progressed, the frost began creeping into lower altitudes and magnifying the beauty of famous natural landmarks, including three-kilometer length from Thac Bac Waterfall to the O Quy Ho Pass. Given how seldom snow makes its way to Vietnam, it is no surprise that O Quy Ho drew massive crowds of tourists throughout the week, causing heavy delays on the 4D expressway leading to it as visitors clamored to see the crystalized waterfall. Frost covers grass on the O Quy Ho Pass in Lao Cai Province, Vietnam, January 9, 2021. Photo: Vu Tuan / Tuoi Tre Tourists pose near crystalized plants along the O Quy Ho Pass in Lao Cai Province, Vietnam, January 9, 2021. Photo: Vu Tuan / Tuoi Tre Frost forms on tree branches along the O Quy Ho Pass in Lao Cai Province, Vietnam, January 9, 2021. Photo: Vu Tuan / Tuoi Tre

