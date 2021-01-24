Trade Coffee trade prospect 2021 By Nguyen Quang Binh Sunday, Jan 24, 2021,09:55 (GMT+7) Coffee trade prospect 2021By Nguyen Quang Binh Prices are important, but in the new situation, the market and the market share should be the first to consider – PHOTO: THANH HOA Many financial analysts expect a recovery in the agro-market in 2021, including the coffee sector. Optimism will be a positive factor for the market and prices of the commodity under trade. However, the coffee market has its own special modus operandi. Coffee is a commodity traded on big derivatives exchanges in the world, with the volume of contracts and investment funds second only to those of crude oil. It is also the most popular consumer product. Coffee prices on derivatives exchanges are seen as the “lodestar” of the market. Therefore, it’s understandable that prices on those exchanges plunged in 2020 when the world was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the returns on the coffee market continued on the negative trend. After 12 months by the final trading session of the year, the price on the London robusta coffee market fell 7.19% at the close, or US$109 per ton, from US$1,495 to US$1,386 per ton. The New… Read full this story

Coffee trade prospect 2021 have 279 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.