Co-operation needed to deal with medical challenges

A COVID-19 vaccine, researched by the Khánh Hòa Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals, was tested on animals such as yellow mice, rats and rabbits and has shown safe vaccine results. The institute proposed the Ministry of Health to conduct human trials scheduled for the end of this month. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân HÀ NỘI — Delegates discussed public health policies and measures and international co-operation with the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent health threats during a seminar yesterday. The event was held in Hà Nội by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the French Embassy. Speaking at the seminar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tô Anh Dũng said the COVID-19 pandemic has no borders, so no country or territory can individually control and defeat it. He emphasised that, along with domestic efforts to repel the pandemic, being a responsible member state for international issues, Việt Nam would work with other countries and the international community in this war. Việt Nam also supports the WHO in co-ordinating global efforts to prevent and fight the pandemics. As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Việt Nam promoted joint efforts of the region in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the framework of the United… Read full this story

