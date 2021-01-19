Clearing path for safer corporate bond market

Vietnam is being urged to foster a more transparent bond market. Photo: Le Toan The revisions in question pertain to issuance regulations and September’s implementation of Decree No.81/2020/ND-CP, which revises some conditions in Decree No.163/2018/ND-CP on the issuance of corporate bonds. By industry, realty businesses were the most active bond issuers in the first half of 2020, accounting for 35 per cent of the aggregate issuance amount, versus only 16 per cent in the same period of 2019. In the same period, the issuance value of real estate increased by 197.6 per cent on-year, of which the top three issuers were Vinhomes JSC, TNR Holdings JSC, and Sovico Holdings. Corporate bond issuance in the first nine months doubled year-on-year to approximately $14 billion, equaling to 12.6 per cent of Vietnam’s GDP. Success rate of bond issuance has also witnessed an upward trajectory, of which the strongest was the real estate sector when it increased from 87.5 per cent in 2019 to 97.2 per cent in nine months of 2020. “Amid unfavourable market conditions for new share issuance, listed companies have been issuing bonds as an alternative to capital mobilisation from stock markets, with new bond issuances soaring nearly 70 per… Read full this story

