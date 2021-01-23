Cityland Education, EHL to train hospitality professionals

An EHL campus. The company is co-operating with Cityland Education to train human resources for the hospitality sector. — Photo Courtesy of CityLand Education Viet Nam’s Cityland Education on Thursday signed an agreement with EHL Advisory Services to become the EHL Licensed Centre’s vocational education and training (VET) licensing centre to train service-minded hospitality professionals. The VET by EHL programme is a blended skills training model based on a Swiss competency framework. The curriculum emphasises practical learning, designed to enable graduates to be work-ready upon completion. The flexible programme structure targets students and professionals at different levels in their careers, focusing on the application of skills through real-world learning and internships. All learning content is developed by EHL in Switzerland, encouraging a stimulating and interactive teaching style. Speaking about the co-operation, Cityland Education said that partnering with EHL, the best hospitality school in the world, confirmed their confidence in the tourism potential of Viet Nam. “Our collaboration with EHL is a common answer to the current aspirations of the Vietnamese hospitality industry, and the service industry in general, to upgrade the skills of its professional workers and therefore improve our customers’ experiences while visiting our country,” the company said. “As a… Read full this story

