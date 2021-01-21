City allocates land for physical training and sports facilities

HCM City has allocated land in Thủ Đức City, Cần Giờ and Bình Chánh districts to develop physical training and sports facilities. — Photo baovephapluat.vn HCM CITY — HCM City will give priority to land in areas such as Thủ Đức City, Cần Giờ and Bình Chánh districts to develop physical facilities, according to the city’s People Committee Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the city’s People Committee, has directed the city’s Department of Culture and Sports to coordinate with relevant departments to allocate land for sports facilities. The city’s Department of Planning and Architecture will be responsible for adding sports facility projects to the urban development master plan. For large residential projects, the Planning and Investment Department requires contractors to arrange land to build physical training and sports facilities. The department will also call for investment for new sport centres in the city. The department will work with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports to advise the People’s Committee on annual sport activities, sport competitions at the high school level, and improvement of the activities of the sport federation. Meanwhile, the Department of Culture and Sports will be responsible for implementing a number of projects under the project “Development of the city sport industry until 2035”. The department will focus on investing in and… Read full this story

