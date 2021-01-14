Football player Quang Hai and Miss Universe Vietnam 2018 H’Hen Nie have joined the MoNRE campaign promoting the use and recycling of aluminium cans for environmental protection Responding to the prime minister’s call to minimise the consumption of single-use plastic items and changing consumer habits towards the use of environmentally-friendly and high-value recyclables, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) partners with TBC-Ball Beverage Can Vietnam Ltd. (a subsidiary of Ball Corporation – a global aluminium beverage packaging manufacturer) to launch the “Can Passes On, Earth Lives On” campaign with media support from T&A Ogilvy, a leading PR agency in Vietnam. The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the environmental friendliness and infinite recyclability of aluminium beverage packaging products such as aluminium cans, bottles and cups. With infinite recyclability and only taking 60 days to recycle a used beverage can into a new can, the choice and consumption of aluminium beverage can have been really creating a sustainable lifestyle, as well as supporting Vietnam to promote the circular economy. “In recent years, the MoNRE has put in significant effort into communication initiatives to support the government’s environmental sustainability and anti-plastic policies and directives,” said Vu Minh Ly, deputy director… Read full this story

Can Passes On, Earth Lives On campaign promoting use and recycling of aluminum cans have 308 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.