Ca Mau breaks ground on big-ticket wind power project The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 18, 2021,12:44 (GMT+7) Ca Mau breaks ground on big-ticket wind power project Representatives of the provincial government of Ca Mau and the investor perform a symbolic gesture to break ground on a big-ticket wind power project in Ca Mau on January 16 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The provincial government of Ca Mau and WTO Construction Trading Joint Stock Corporation on January 16 jointly held a groundbreaking ceremony for a wind power project in the southern province. The project's first phase will require over VND10 trillion in investment, with four wind power plants to be developed in the coastal communes of Tan Tien and Nguyen Huan in Dam Doi District and Tam Giang Dong Commune in Nam Can District. The plants are slated for completion in the final quarter of this year, said WTO Construction Trading Company, the project's investor. In the first phase, the investor will install 83 wind turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each. The plants are expected to generate a total output of 1.1 billion kWh per year. The investor and the Vietnam Electricity Group had signed a power purchase contract for…

