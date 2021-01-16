Brits shopping for agri-aqua products

The speedy conclusion of a Vietnam-UK free trade deal offers a boost for agricultural trade in particular, photo Le Tien Vietnam and the UK signed the deal on December 29, and it came into force just days later. On the back of the speedy deal, trade between Vietnam and the UK will continue to enjoy preferential treatments even after the UK’s exit from the EU, as the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) is intended to replicate the benefits of the EU-Vietnam FTA. Among them, agricultural goods represent some of Vietnam’s biggest exports to the UK that will enjoy major tariff reductions. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the UK is deemed a potentially big market for Vietnamese rice. Vietnam’s rice exports to the UK have skyrocketed, with a growth rate of up to 376 per cent in 2019. Nevertheless, it only accounts for a tiny 0.2 per cent market share in the UK market. A representative of VRICE International Co., Ltd. pointed out that the UK is a demanding market with high tariffs and requirements for agricultural products. “Exporters need to fulfil a series of global standards and follow the certain protocols in line with US and the… Read full this story

