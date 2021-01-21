Bringing a warm Tet to needy students

The practical and meaningful activity aimed to implement the movements “the whole nation works together to help the poor escape poverty, ensuring no one is left behind” and “Military women stand by border women”, launched by the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, and the Central Vietnam Women’s Union. Presenting gifts to needy students During the program, 100 sets of warm clothes and 50 gifts ( worth over VND 30 million in total) were presented to needy students in the area. The donated money was donated by local sponsors. On this occasion, two tons of warm clothes were also handed over to the Women’s Union of Tam Tra commune to support needy and flood-hit people. Translated by Chung Anh

