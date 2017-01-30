Check out what is in the news on Tuoi Tre News on January 31 Check out what is in the news on Tuoi Tre News on January 31 Society — A passenger bus crashed into a mountain on its way back from a pilgrimage to a pagoda on Monday morning, or the third day of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. The accident killed two men and injured 27 others, officials in Uong Bi City in the northern province of Quang Ninh have confirmed. — Sixty crashes happened across the country on Monday, killing 38 people and injuring 69 others. The casualty is the highest from the onset of the Tet holiday, which began five days ago, the National Traffic Safety Committee announced the same day. — On Monday, the domestic terminals at the already overcrowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City were packed with passengers, many of whom are Vietnamese who are returning home late for Tet. — More than 2,200 people were admitted to hospitals across Vietnam after fights and conflicts during the first three days of the Tet holiday. Among them 14 died while over 200 others are receiving intensive treatment for critical wounds,…

Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News- January 31 have 274 words, post on at January 30, 2017. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.