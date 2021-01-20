Booming solar power: signal for worry or delight?

By Mai Van Trung – an energy expert According to Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the solar power capacity in the power mix has reached 25 per cent at 19,400MWp, with rooftop solar accounting for 9,300MWp. Vietnam overtook Thailand as the champion in solar power development – Thailand’s power development plan expects to get 12,725MW up to 2037. The percentage of renewable power in solar and wind in the mix of Vietnam should be higher after 2021 due to numerous wind power projects being commissioned. The record comes from multiple projects of less than 1MW being allowed at the same site, a financially attractive FiT2, and strong support from local bankers. However, the intermittent nature of solar power has recently raised many technical and financial concerns, particularly in the context of the low demand and delays in the grid’s frequency regulation projects. Technically, curtailment will occur for not only more power plants but also bigger power reduction. There is no assurance that rooftop solar projects are out of the curtailment schedules. Solar and wind farms were the victims of the curtailment by up to 3,000MW during the last week of 2020, because there are power regulators installed and controlled by the… Read full this story

