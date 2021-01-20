Biti’s – a Vietnam Value Programme honoured “Journeys will lead you home” messages

Biti’s is a major shoe brand for every local consumer From a small facility established in 1982, then becoming a co-operative named Binh Tien specialising in producing rubber slippers in District 6, Ho Chi Minh City, with dozens of staff members, Biti’s has successfully overcome the difficulties during the subsidy period (in the 1980s-1990s when private business was restricted) to become a shoe behemoth now. With a solid base formed over the years, Biti’s is expected to keep reaching further. With seven main branches across the country, 156 stores, and more than 1,500 sales intermediates, Biti’s have created more than 9,000 jobs and the annual output of 20 million pairs of shoes. In China, Biti’s established four offices, 30 distribution of commodities, and 300 sales points. Meanwhile, in the promising Cambodian market, Biti’s established Cambo Trading as its main distributor. The footwear company has been exporting to more than 40 markets such as Italy, France, the UK, the US, Russia, Japan, South America, Mexico, and Cambodia, among others. Moreover, Biti’s is also a processing partner of global shoe brands such as Decathlon, Clarks, Speedo, Skechers, Lotto, and others with large orders each year. Contributing a part to the success is… Read full this story

