Binh Phuoc seeks to attract 6,000 investors in next 5 years

Binh Phuoc Province seeks to improve its business climate and attract businesses in fields such as processing and supporting industries. — VNA/VNS Photo Duong Chi Tuong Binh Phuoc Province aims to attract 6,000 new businesses in 2020-25 period, especially those in sectors such as processing, agriculture and supporting industry. According to Nguyen Minh Chien, head of the Binh Phuoc Province Economic Zone Authority, the province has been streamlining administrative procedures, offering favourable policies for investors, carrying out activities to facilitate online investment, and adopting modern and smart technologies for administration. It wants to also attract investors in high-tech agriculture, commerce and logistics. The province and economic zone will continue to work closely with investors to resolve problems the latter face with policies and regulations, and plan to expand industrial parks. During an investment facilitation conference held last December, the province issued investment registration certificates for 46 projects with a total investment of VND46.2 trillion (US$2 billion), nearly double the amount attracted through the previous conference held in 2018. Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh told the conference that to industrialise and achieve rapid and sustainable development, the province should work quickly on its 2021-30 plan and dovetail it with the… Read full this story

