Big bites of burgers and beyond

Ngoặm started out around a year ago, selling burgers online to raise funds for charity. I first heard of them when attending a "slider" festival at Melting Pot Hanoi, where they presented three different mini burgers and won the "best slider" award. The patties were so fresh and flavourful we kept going back to their booth to buy more. From Day 1, though Ngoặm's owners never planned for it to be the serious endeavour it has since become, they have continually shown an inventiveness with their menu and flavour combinations. Their attentiveness in sourcing ingredients has helped them gain a large number of cult followers on Instagram, with their burgers selling out at most "pop up" events. Their name actually means "Big bite" or "Ngoặm" in Vietnamese. To serve more people and not just be known for being at "pop ups", they opened an outlet at 19 Chân Cầm Street near Hoàn Kiếm Lake serving more than just burgers and sides. JAPAN MEETS VIỆT NAM: Ngoặm's famous JAV burger. Photo Instagram Ngoặm We sat on the second floor on what was a beautiful day. Light streaming through the windows lit up the dining area. It was cosy…

