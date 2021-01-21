Corporate Bayer aims to make healthcare breakthrough innovation Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,07:48 (GMT+7) Bayer aims to make healthcare breakthrough innovation Bayer on January 13 hosted Virtual Pharma Media Day to present its progress in transforming its pharmaceutical business with breakthrough innovation in healthcare. Under the theme “Transforming Healthcare. Transforming Bayer,” the online event focused on strategic ambition of Bayer in the areas of cell and gene therapy, digital health and by driving forward the company’s promising development portfolio. Digital health is emerging as a vital pillar of modern healthcare. The cell and gene therapies are expected to shift the paradigm of disease treatment to cure. Bayer has established a new Cell and Gene Therapy Platform which steers the company’s strategy in the area and orchestrates all activities along the value chain providing an innovation ecosystem for all partners, including two subsidiaries of Bayer: Blue Rock Therapeutics and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical. Wolfram Carius, a speaker at the event as well as executive VP and head of Cell and Gene Therapy at Bayer, said in the cell and gene therapies, moving from treating symptoms to curative approaches is a way that is believed to impact patients’ lives. Digital healthcare was also a key topic mentioned at the… Read full this story

