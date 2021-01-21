BizInfo Bamboo Airways implements automatic check-in service in kiosks, accelerating digital transformation Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,15:09 (GMT+7) Bamboo Airways implements automatic check-in service in kiosks, accelerating digital transformation Bamboo Airways’ self-service check-in kiosks at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat Airport have officially been put into operation from Jan 15th 2021, offering new options for passengers when checking in. Diverse check-in options From Jan 15th 2021, Bamboo Airways has officially implemented automatic check-in service in key airports, allowing passengers to check in by themselves, instead of spending time at traditional counters. To be more specific, new self-service check-in kiosks of Bamboo Airways are installed on the second floor, Lobby A, Terminal 1 at Noi Bai Airport and Gate D3, Domestic Terminal at Tan Son Nhat Airport. With instructions in the two languages of Vietnamese and English, along with a user-friendly display, passengers can successfully check in at kiosks within a single minute. Bamboo Airways’ self-service check-in at airports will significantly shorten passengers’ line-up time for checking in at traditional counters, especially for those without extra baggage. After completing all on-board procedures, including check-in and booking seats, etc., passengers will immediately receive the boarding pass and head to security checkpoints, in case of no checked… Read full this story

Bamboo Airways implements automatic check-in service in kiosks, accelerating digital transformation have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.