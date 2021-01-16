Agricultural exports set to join more global value chains as new FTAs take effect

Farmers in the northern province of Bắc Giang’s Lục Ngạn District harvest lychees for export. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will open opportunities for Việt Nam to develop agricultural product value chains. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Vietnamese farm produce exporters are expected to benefit from increased participation in global value chains as a result of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), speakers said yesterday at a conference in HCM City. Nguyễn Hữu Nam, deputy director of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in HCM City, said that the RCEP would provide Vietnamese farm produce with better access to a larger market and help agricultural businesses improve competitiveness, resulting in more participation in global value chains. The RCEP, the world’s largest trade pact, which includes the 10 ASEAN-member countries in addition to Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, will remove or reduce tariffs and facilitate foreign investment. These countries account for 29 per cent of the world’s GDP and have a total population of 2.2 billion. The trade pact is set to increase Việt Nam’s exports since many of the other members have high demand for Vietnamese farm produce and processed foods. Speakers at a conference discuss ways to boost exports of… Read full this story

